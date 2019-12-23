Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crompton Wins Big in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:46 IST
Crompton Wins Big in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India’s leading consumer electrical companies, has been conferred two prestigious awards at the recently held award ceremony for the National Energy Conservation Day celebration in New Delhi. CGCEL bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb.

Over the years, the company has continuously strived to provide environment-friendly, energy efficient products to its consumers. This includes a diverse range of products from energy efficient pumps and ceiling fans to LED lamps like the Crompton LYOR LED Lamps - India's first BEE 5 Star rated energy-efficient lamps as well as its 5 star-rated geysers capable of delivering high-quality performance with low energy consumption.

Organized every year by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE) and the Ministry of Power, the National Energy Conservation Awards recognize energy efficient appliances that have led the market in energy efficiency and contributed significantly to achieving substantial energy savings during the year.

The prestigious awards by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency were received from Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) for Power by Mr. Mahendra Khandeparkar, GM, Design of Crompton’s Fan Division, Mr. Vinay Kumar Saxena, DGM QA, and Mr. Bhagyesh Gadkari, Manager QA of the Lighting Division in a glittering ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on December 14, 2019.

Speaking about this latest achievement, Mr. Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) added, “We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts in driving energy conservation through our energy efficient products. It is our constant endeavor to regularly introduce products like our 9W LED lamp and the HS Plus ceiling fan (winners of the NECA awards) that combine the elements of design and technology with industry leading standards in energy efficiency.”

About Crompton Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in fans, No. 1 player in residential pumps and has leading market positions in its other product categories. The business manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaires to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, Kitchen appliances etc. The consumer business has a strong dealer base across the country and a wide service network offering robust after sales service to its customers.

Image 1: L to R - Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC) for Power; Mahendra Khandeparkar - GM, Design (Crompton-Fans Division)

Image 2: L to R - Mr. Bhagyesh Gadkari, Manager QA; Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC) for Power; Mr. Vinay Kumar Saxena, DGM QA-Crompton LED Division

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Bank of Italy chief defends regulator's role in Bari bank crisis

The head of Italys central bank rebuffed criticism of its role in supervising struggling lender Banca Popolare di Bari and said in an interview published on Monday that it was ready to account for its actions.Prosecutors in the southern Ita...

Kolkata: Nadda, Vijayvargiya lead march in support of CAA

BJP working president JP Nadda and party general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya led a rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act here on Monday. The march which commenced from Hind Cinema-CR Avenue will culmina...

Credit Suisse confirms second spying case

Geneva, Dec 23 AFP An internal Credit Suisse probe confirmed on Monday that a second executive had been spied on, following earlier revelations that the banks former head of wealth management was tailed by private investigators. But Switzer...

Stun grenades were not used during AMU protest: Aligarh SSP

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari on Monday said he was ready to face an inquiry over allegations on social media that stun grenades were used by police during a protest by AMU students last week. However, the officer co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019