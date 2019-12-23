Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina is in 'virtual default' says president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Buenosaires
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:25 IST
Argentina is in 'virtual default' says president

Buenos Aires, Dec 23 (AFP) Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said Sunday the South American country is in virtual default and compared the situation with the 2001 crisis -- the worst in its recent history. The country is in recession and has suffered 18 months of economic crisis sparked by a currency crash. Its economy is expected to shrink by 3.1 per cent in 2019.

"It is not the same as 2001, but it is similar. At that time poverty was at 57 per cent, today we have 41 percent poor people; then we had a debt default, today we are in virtual default," Fernandez said in an interview with TV program La Cornice. The center-left president came to power on December 10 after defeating liberal Mauricio Macri in the presidential election, and has previously expressed his willingness to pay creditors.

But on Friday the government unilaterally postponed until August paying some 9 billion dollars in maturities, which resulted in the country's debt being downgraded by rating agencies Fitch and S&P, who consider it in selective default. "This is what we inherited. We cannot face this by paying the obligations that are falling. We used to have high unemployment, and today we have the same," Fernandez said, drawing a comparison with the 2001 crisis when Argentina defaulted on USD 100 billion.

"What we did not have is the inflationary process that we have now." The president obtained political support from Congress on Saturday with the approval of an economic emergency law that will take effect on Monday.

It includes increasing taxes on the upper and middle classes, improving benefits for the most deprived sectors, and imposing a 30 per cent tax on buying and selling currencies. Fernandez maintained the monthly USD 200 limit of buying foreign currency imposed by Macri last August, noting American dollars are now scarce in Argentina -- and expensive.

"We have to end this practice of saving in dollars," he said, referring to the historical habit of Argentines, who buy the dollar as a refuge currency against the country's inflation. Argentina has an annual inflation of 55 percent, and a debt of almost 90 per cent of its GDP. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak

Rome, Dec 23 AP The Italian city of Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday while still recovering from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damage. The tide peaked at 1.44 meters on Monday morning, lowe...

Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study

Barcelona have retained their position as the worlds best paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association NBA sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study httpwww.globalsportssalaries.comGSSS202019.pdf by...

NC passes resolution condemning CAA

The National Conference NC held its provincial-level meeting here on Monday and passed two resolutions condemning the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and demanding immediate release of the detained political leaders and civil soci...

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi read out Preamble of Constitution as part of Cong's 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat.

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi read out Preamble of Constitution as part of Congs Satyagraha at Rajghat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019