Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans 3 persons for 7 years for creating sham identities to transact in mkt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:10 IST
Sebi bans 3 persons for 7 years for creating sham identities to transact in mkt

Regulator Sebi has barred three persons from capital markets for seven years for creating sham identities and cornering shares in IPOs at the cost of genuine investors. Besides, they have been asked to disgorge unlawful gain of about Rs 7 lakh, including interest.

Babulal M Dugar, Manoj Kumar Dugar and Vinod Kumar Dugar are the three persons facing ban. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received a reference alleging that certain entities possessed multiple Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and had opened multiple demat accounts, trading accounts and bank accounts using forged documents.

Pursuant to this, the regulator conducted a probe which prima facie revealed that these three persons had transacted in the Initial Public Offers (IPOs) during 2002 to 2012. It found that these persons created sham identities. Further, these sham identities were allotted shares in several IPOs, which were subsequently transferred to these persons and their relatives.

Sebi noted that there were a total of 27 IPOs during 2004 to 2011, where sham identities were allotted shares. "Noticees (Dugars) by creating false identities and cornering shares in IPOs at the cost of genuine investors have indulged in fraudulent and unfair trade practices, thereby violating ...PFUTP Regulation," the regulator said in an order passed on Friday.

Accordingly, Sebi said Dugars shall not buy, sell or deal in the securities market in any manner whatsoever, or access the securities market, directly or indirectly for a period of seven years". Further, they have been asked to jointly and severally disgorge the unlawful gain of over Rs 3 lakh, along with interest of more than Rs 3.95 lakh.

In case they fail to comply with the direction, these persons will be restrained from the capital markets for a further period of five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow violence: 3 PFI members arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three members of the Popular Front of India PFI in connection with the violent protests in Lucknow on December 19 against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens NRC, police s...

Daryaganj violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 15 accused, sends them to judicial custody

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of 15 accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week and sent them to judicial custody for 14-day...

CAA is India's domestic policy: Russia

Russia on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is a domestic policy of India on which Moscow does not have to comment. This is a domestic policy of India. Russia doesnt have to comment on it. If there are issues, then it shoul...

Ishant, Shikhar to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for the beleaguered Delhi side in their next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25. Ishant was given rest for a couple of Ranji Trophy games a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019