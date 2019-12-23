Niranjan Hiranandani takes over as Assocham president

Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham.

He succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka.

"New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of USD 5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.