Niranjan Hiranandani takes over as Assocham president

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:00 IST
Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham.

He succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka.

"New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of USD 5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.

