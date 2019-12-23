Left Menu
Gloria Jean's Coffees plans to open 40 outlets in India

Coffee cafe brand Gloria Jean's Coffees on Monday said it is targeting to open 40 outlets across metros and mini-metros in India in the next three years. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad would be the main market with multiple outlets in each city, a press release said.

The brand would also be revamped to offer fresh and live food at all outlets, that are to be a game-changer in the caf industry, the release said. Jay Jay Capital & Investments promotes and partially owns GJC Hospitality Pvt Ltd which is the master franchise company for Gloria Jeans Coffee in India, it said.

Gloria Jeans offers a variety of cold and hot coffees, chillers, quick bites, and muffins and pastries. At Gloria Jeans, we take our coffee very seriously, so not only does it taste great, but we also make sure we buy from suppliers that look after both their workers and the environment," CEO of Jay Jay Capital & Investments Pvt Ltd Rohit Malhotra was quoted as saying in the release.

"Our coffee beans are sourced from all over the world and from many different farms of all types and sizes large plantations, co-operative groups and tiny family farms," Malhotra said. Chairman of Jay Jay Capital & Investments Pvt Ltd Jayaprakash Mutharayappa said, Gloria Jeans will be positioned as a mid-segment brand. It aims to open outlets in shopping malls as well as selected high-street locations.

Gloria Jeans Coffees was founded almost 40 years ago by Gloria Jean Kvetko in 1979 in Chicago, USA. In 1996, the first Gloria Jeans Coffees outlet was opened in Sydney, Australia, and its coffee is now a global success story serving "speciality coffee" in over 50 markets, the release said..

