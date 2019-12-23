Left Menu
GIC to invest Rs 434 cr in Prestige Estates

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:03 IST
Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's board has approved issuing 1.34 crore equity shares to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC on preferential basis for Rs 434 crore. GIC held 4.36 per cent stake in the company as on September 30, 2019.

The company's board has approved "issue and allotment of 1,34,41,654 equity shares at a price not less than floor price of Rs 323.22" on preferential basis to GAMNAT Pte Ltd, which is an affiliate of GIC, according to a regulatory filing by Prestige Estates. Shares of the company fell 0.65 per cent to Rs 345.20 apiece on Monday.

Prestige Estates will take shareholders' approval before allotting these shares to GAMNAT. In its 32 years of operations, Prestige Group has completed 236 real estate projects, comprising nearly 125 million sq ft of developable area, mostly in south India.

Prestige Estates is also foraying into the Delhi-NCR market and has tied up with local developer Ace Group to launch its first housing project in Noida with an investment of around Rs 500 crore on construction. It has also announced a joint venture with DB Group to develop a large hotel and convention centre project at Aero City in the national capital with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

GIC has been investing heavily in Indian real estate market. It invested around Rs 9,000 crore to acquire around 33 per cent stake in DLF's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL).

