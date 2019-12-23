Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST fraud of Rs 900 crore busted, three arrested in TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:35 IST
GST fraud of Rs 900 crore busted, three arrested in TN
Image Credit: ANI

A GST fraud of a whopping Rs 900 crore in which input tax credit to the tune of Rs 152 crore was availed in Tamil Nadu has been busted, a top official of the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence said here on Monday. The kingpin and two of his accomplices were arrested and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody and further probe is on, the official said.

In one of the major operations, the sleuths of DGGI, Chennai Zonal Unit (CZU), carried out a search on 19 and 20 December at multiple premises in the state and unearthed the fraud of about Rs 900 crore. A string of firms was created and GST registrations were done for them using identity documents of gullible people, Principal Additional Director General, CZU, DGGI, K Anpazhakan, said in an official release.

Fake invoices were issued by such fictitious firms and fraudulent input tax credit of around Rs.152 crore was availed by various firms, he said. Probe revealed that the mastermind, along with two of his accomplices, was involved in creating numerous bogus firms and opening of bank accounts based on the PAN Cards and Aadhar Cards obtained from gullible people who were falsely promised bank loans.

Cash totalling Rs 24 lakh was also seized from the residential premises of the mastermind. "Also, the search at the premises of one of the accomplices resulted in the seizure of hundreds of PAN and Aadhar Cards." These were collected from mostly women belonging to rural areas in Tindivanam and Villupuram by falsely promising them loans under government schemes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019