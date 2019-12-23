Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts call for policy on healthy foods, fund for protection of children

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:06 IST
Experts call for policy on healthy foods, fund for protection of children

Experts from health, education and rural development sectors on Monday suggested a dedicated fund for the protection of children, a policy to encourage healthy food habits, and more financial allocations for secondary-level schools. The main areas of discussion were related to improving efficiency in the delivery of health services; devising innovative ways to reach primary healthcare facilities for marginalised sections; and improving learning outcomes at primary level while also making secondary and higher level education accessible and affordable; among others, said an official release.

The 10th and final Pre-Budget Consultation meeting was chaired by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur attended by senior government officials. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in February.

The experts discussed benefits of child budgeting; collecting gender disaggregated data by a national mission; broadening, expanding and strengthening PDS; land titles to women; changes in general procurement guidelines to include disabled-friendly technology; and waiver of tax on assisted technology for disabled persons. As per the release, they also suggested setting up of a dedicated national fund for protection of children; eradication of child labour; policy to encourage healthy food habits via measures like higher taxes on sin products; better compliance of Right to Education and employment generation with skill matching for youth in urban areas.

Representatives from Rashrtiya Sewa Bharati, Right to Education Forum, SEWA Bharat, Save the Children, Right to Food Campaign, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO India, Help Age India, CRY-Child Rights and You, UNICEF, The Hans Foundation, and Action Aid Association among others, participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019