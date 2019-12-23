Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFSC banking units can open foreign currency current accounts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:13 IST
IFSC banking units can open foreign currency current accounts

The RBI on Monday said IFSC Banking Units can open foreign currency current accounts of entities operating in IFSC and of non-resident institutional investors to facilitate their investment transactions. However, IBUs are not allowed to open savings accounts.

Issuing instructions regarding permissible activities of IBUs, the RBI further said it will not prescribe any limit for raising short-term liabilities from banks. "However, the IBUs must maintain LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) as applicable to Indian banks on a stand-alone basis and strictly follow the liquidity risk management guidelines issued by RBI to banks," it said.

IBUs can also open foreign currency current accounts (including escrow accounts) of their corporate borrowers subject to the provisions of FEMA 1999 and other applicable regulations. "However, IBUs cannot raise liabilities from retail customers including high net worth individuals (HNIs)," as per the instructions.

Also, no cheque facility will be available for holders of current accounts in the IBUs. All transactions through these accounts must be undertaken via bank transfers. Further, the IBUs will be required to scrupulously follow Know Your Customer (KYC), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and other anti-money laundering instructions.

Besides, IBUs are prohibited from undertaking cash transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019