Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia to launch flight services to more cities next fiscal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:18 IST
AirAsia to launch flight services to more cities next fiscal

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India will launch its flight services to more cities next fiscal as part of its "robust" network expansion plans for 2020-21, a top company official has said. The Bengaluru-based carrier flies to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. At present, it flies to 21 destinations pan-India with a fleet of 27 A320 aircraft.

"We continue to strengthen our network across India. I am confident that, with the robust expansion plans we have chalked out for 2020-2021, we will be able to offer our services on many more new routes," AirAsia India COO Ankur Garg said in a release, on Monday, which also announced launching of flights to Kochi and Ahmedabad. AirAsia India has commenced operations on new routes between New Delhi-Kochi and New Delhi–Ahmedabad from 20 December, the airline said in the release.

It will operate a daily service to the two cities from the nation's capital, as per the release. The airline also said it continues to deliver on its goal of providing non-stop connectivity between various cities in its domestic network.

The Tata Sons-AirAsia group joint venture airline currently flies only on domestic routes but awaiting a go-ahead from the government to fly international. Tata Sons owns 51 per cent the budget carrier, while Malaysian carrier AirAsia Berhad holds the rest 49 per cent stake. AirAsia India flew 7.60 lakh passengers in November with a 5.9 per cent market share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019