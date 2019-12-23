AirAsia to launch flight services to more cities next fiscal

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India will launch its flight services to more cities next fiscal as part of its "robust" network expansion plans for 2020-21, a top company official has said. The Bengaluru-based carrier flies to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. At present, it flies to 21 destinations pan-India with a fleet of 27 A320 aircraft.

"We continue to strengthen our network across India. I am confident that, with the robust expansion plans we have chalked out for 2020-2021, we will be able to offer our services on many more new routes," AirAsia India COO Ankur Garg said in a release, on Monday, which also announced launching of flights to Kochi and Ahmedabad. AirAsia India has commenced operations on new routes between New Delhi-Kochi and New Delhi–Ahmedabad from 20 December, the airline said in the release.

It will operate a daily service to the two cities from the nation's capital, as per the release. The airline also said it continues to deliver on its goal of providing non-stop connectivity between various cities in its domestic network.

The Tata Sons-AirAsia group joint venture airline currently flies only on domestic routes but awaiting a go-ahead from the government to fly international. Tata Sons owns 51 per cent the budget carrier, while Malaysian carrier AirAsia Berhad holds the rest 49 per cent stake. AirAsia India flew 7.60 lakh passengers in November with a 5.9 per cent market share.

