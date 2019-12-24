Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts records amid trade optimism; Boeing juices Dow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 02:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 02:57 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street posts records amid trade optimism; Boeing juices Dow

Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon, while Boeing gave the Dow a big boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer.

Boeing Co shares, which have a particularly big influence on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 2.9% and also lifted the S&P 500 industrials sector. CEO Dennis Muilenburg's exit followed a prolonged crisis in which Boeing halted production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes. Trump over the weekend said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase 1 trade pact, which was announced earlier this month and has helped propel the U.S. stock market to records.

The S&P 500 notched a record closing high for a third straight session on Monday and hit an intraday all-time high for an eighth straight session. The Nasdaq closed at a record high for an eighth straight session. “The stream of news has continued to favor the bullish bias, so there really hasn’t been a reason for people to sell, and you’ve got that fear of missing out that has kind of kicked in the last month and a half," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

Additionally, China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year. "The key for businesses is that tariffs may not escalate further from this point," said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist with Allianz Global Investors in New York. "That’s critical for business confidence and the overall backdrop in which they’re operating."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.44 points, or 0.34%, to 28,551.53, the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points, or 0.09%, to 3,224.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.69 points, or 0.23%, to 8,945.65. Energy and industrials were the best-performing S&P 500 sectors, while utilities lagged the most.

Trading volume is expected to be sparse in a trading week shortened by the Christmas holiday. On Monday, roughly 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, well below the 7.2 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed more than 28% so far in 2019, helped by improving investor sentiment over trade relations, interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and optimism the economy will avoid a severe downturn at least in the near term.

Data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting business investment will probably remain a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. In other company news, Apache Corp shares soared 17.3% after it and French rival Total announced a joint venture to develop a project off Suriname in a deal that gives the U.S. oil and gas producer a cash injection.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 142 new highs and 37 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row - sources

The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to Zambia following a row with authorities in the southern African nation after he criticized the jailing of a gay couple, embassy sources said on Monday.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Depar...

Brazil proposes central bank bill to gird against the banking crisis

Brazils government on Monday sent Congress a bill designed by the central bank to regulate financial firms during a banking crisis that mandates the use of public money for bail-outs, but only as a last resort. If approved, the bill would c...

UPDATE 2-Mexico accuses Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz

Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats while Bolivia said Mexico had hijacked a regional summit and dragged its feet in recognizing its new, conservative premier. Mexicos Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019