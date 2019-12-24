Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Aussie near 4-1/2-month peak on positive risk sentiment, sterling wobbly

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 06:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 06:55 IST
FOREX-Aussie near 4-1/2-month peak on positive risk sentiment, sterling wobbly
Image Credit: Flickr

The Australian dollar held firm on Tuesday near a 4-1/2-month peak on optimism about U.S.-China trade relations, while the British pound was on the defensive as worries resurfaced about a chaotic departure from the European Union. The Australian dollar fetched $0.69295 in early trade, up 0.12% and within striking distance of its Dec. 13 peak of $0.6939, its highest level since late July. The currency has gained over 1% in the past four sessions.

China said on Monday it will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States. "It is possible to view this news as supporting the Aussie dollar, but considering that the Aussie has been strong since last Thursday, we should probably think that it reflects waning concerns over geopolitical risks," said Tohru Sasaki, head of research at J.P. Morgan.

Other risk sensitive currencies were also generally well-supported. The New Zealand dollar stood at $0.6626, just below a five-month high of $0.6639 hit on Monday, while many emerging market currencies, including the Mexican peso, the Indonesian rupiah and the Russian rouble, held near multi-month peaks.

The British pound, however, slipped to three-week lows as the market braced for more uncertainty after the United Kingdom officially leaves the European Union in January. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it illegal to extend trade talks with the EU beyond the end of next year, investors fret the country could crash out without any trade deal.

Other major currencies moved little in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday. The euro stood almost flat at $1.1094 while the yen was little changed at 109.37 yen per dollar.

The dollar index stood at 97.645, off Monday's high of 97.820. The dollar showed a limited response to a soft reading in new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up just 0.1% in November, slightly below market expectations. U.S. capital expenditure is likely to stagnate in coming months after Boeing announced last week it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft.

The firm's failure to resolve its crisis led it to oust Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ross' 26 points lead Magic over Bulls

Terrence Ross scored a team-high 26 points off the bench, and the Orlando Magic held on for a 103-95 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. ...

UPDATE 3-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after suspected prisoner message

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift lower as holiday lull counters trade cheer

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japa...

Dubnyk posts shutout as Wild defeat Flames

Devan Dubnyk turned aside all 22 shots he faced and Joel Eriksson Ek scored in his return from injured reserve as the Minnesota Wild skated to a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn. Luke Kunin also tallied in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019