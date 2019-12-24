Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir cancels 19 flights across destinations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:43 IST
GoAir cancels 19 flights across destinations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wadia group-owned GoAir suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said. The city-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, owing to the non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew. The company had, however, attributed the non-operations of these flights to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hostile weather and the duty norms for the cockpit crew, among others.

The airline operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft. "GoAir has cancelled 19 flights so far today (Tuesday) as it grapples with a shortage of aircraft and pilots," a source in the know of the development told PTI.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow, among others, are the cities from where these flights have been cancelled, he said. Response to queries sent to GoAir management is awaited.

GoAir has reported a series of mid-air incidents of engine glitches, leading to the grounding of planes with such engines. On Monday, the airline was forced to ground an A320 plane, which had to land in Guwahati shortly after departing for Kolkata following the pilot detecting a "minor" technical problem.

On Sunday also, GoAir's Chandigarh flight from Mumbai was diverted back to the city due to a technical snag. In this incident also, the airline had to take the aircraft out of operations and deploy another plane to fly the stranded passengers to their destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for giving provocative speeches against amended Citizenship Act

A complaint was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM court in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for giving provocative speeches against the amended Citizenship Act. The comp...

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company officials ...

UPDATE 1-UK's Queen Elizabeth stresses reconciliation after "quite bumpy" 2019

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a quite bumpy year for her own family and for Britain as it struggled with Brexit.The palace re...

Justice Department officials appear at court for fraud in Free State

Two former Justice and Constitutional Development officials have appeared at the Zastron Magistrate Court in the Free State on charges of fraud.Former court manager Desmond Mokhobo 32 and Mxolisi Kakalatsa 38, an administration clerk in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019