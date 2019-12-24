Viraj Profiles is Switching to Green Solution and Focusing on Energy Efficiency

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Viraj Profiles Ltd. is one of the largest stainless steel manufacturers and exporters company with an annual turnover close to the US $1.5 billion. Viraj made the biggest difference while establishing a fully automated Section Rolling Mill in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Going forward, Viraj has decided to invest in technological up-gradation and eco-friendly initiatives. The company has inked an agreement with leading tech players like SAP and Cisco for upgrading its IT infrastructure. The company is switching to “green solution” and focusing on energy efficiency by using recycled scrap that supports waste management, conserves natural resources and reduces its carbon footprint. Moreover, the automatic temperature control system prevents overheating and reduces energy requirements per cycle.

Neeraj Raja Kochhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Viraj Profiles Ltd. says, “Being eco-friendly is one of the top priorities of our company. Viraj Profiles Ltd. with melting capacity of 528,000 tons per annum manufactures stainless steel wires, wire rods, flanges, fasteners, bright bars, and profiles. Our Section Rolling Plant, one-of-its-kinds in Asia spread across around 10 hectares has automatic labeling and packaging line that allows the plant to produce more than 700 different shapes and designs of angle, flats and other profiles. Today Viraj Profiles Ltd., is serving to over 1300 customers located in 90 countries across 6 continents."

“We are currently in the process of setting up facilities for producing special types of steel and super alloys for critical applications in aerospace, defense, and power projects. In order to achieve this, we are upgrading with special melting and re-melting furnaces such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Electro slag re-melting (ESR) and Vacuum Arc re-melting. These special grades will be used in the power, defense, and aerospace sectors. Some new additions to the product range are also in place. Our company is also expanding its range of austenitic, martensitic and ferritic grades,” added Neeraj Raja Kochhar, CMD of Viraj Profiles Ltd.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Viraj Profiles Limited contributes generously to the society through various social and environmental initiatives. The company undertakes several corporate social responsibility projects focusing on key areas such as health, education, environment and social causes. “The company had recently organized a free health camp in an underdeveloped village in Mumbai and rendered free consultation to more than 280 patients. Taking a step further, the company also distributed vision corrective spectacles to more than 170 patients for free. We also contributed to the infrastructural development of various government schools to promote a better learning and growth environment. We have initiated a campaign to stand against child labor on 12th June 2019. This campaign was initiated to promote the importance of child rights and thereby, develop the weaker sections of the society," Neeraj said.

According to Neeraj Kochhar, “Employees are the greatest asset of any organization. He added that in order to make the workplace culture more dynamic and employee-friendly. The HR Help Desk Program is commenced to effectively address the concerns of the employees.”

Viraj Profiles Ltd. is one of the Top 3 largest manufacturers of Stainless Steel long products in the world. With turnover of USD 1.5 Billion, the company is exporting its stainless steel products (Wire Rods, Wires, Welding Wires, Flanges, Fasteners, Bright Bars and Profiles) to more than 1300 customers based across 90 countries spread over 6 continents. With melting capacity of 528,000 tons per annum, the company produces more than 50,000 SKUs in various grades like Austenitic, Ferritic, Martenistic, Duplex and Electrode in various shapes and sizes. Viraj’s stainless steel products see application in automobile industries, food processing industries, boilers, pressure vessels, shipbuilding, oil pipelines, petrochemical facilities, construction projects and surgical instruments – among many other means of utilisation.

