Development News Edition

EASF Small Finance Bank gets new chairman Kochi, Dec 24 (PTI): P R Ravi Mohan has been appointed as the new chairman of Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank. He replaced R Prabha, who completed his tenure as the chairman.

Mohan comes with a rich experience of top leadership in Indian and international banking sectors and was engaged in providing technical assistance on banking supervision and financial stability to 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, a press release said on Tuesday. Earlier, he headed the Banking Supervision Department of Reserve Bank of India and was responsible for the supervision of commercial banks in the country, the release said.

Also, Mohan worked as chief general manager with the Department of Banking Operations and Development of Reserve Bank of India, where he was involved in regulation of the commercial banking system. He joined the RBI in 1984 after his Masters in Physics and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Birmingham, UK.

ESAF Small Finance Bank was incorporated on May 5, 2016, with its registered office in Thrissur. At present, the bank has presence in 17 states in India and has 3.3 million clients, the release added.

