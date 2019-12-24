Transformers and Rectifiers gets Rs 166-cr order from Nigeria

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has received an export order worth Rs 166-crore from Nigeria. The order has been awarded by Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc, Maitama, Abuja (World bank-funded project), Transformers and Rectifiers said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

"The said order falls under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in the entity that awarded the order nor falls within related party transactions," the filing said.

With this order, the company said, its order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,161 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

