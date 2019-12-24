Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro dips as festive mood thins trading volumes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:55 IST
FOREX-Euro dips as festive mood thins trading volumes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro slipped on Tuesday, heading back towards a two-week low, as optimism about improved U.S.-China trade relations supported the dollar, although currency markets were quiet at the start of the holiday season. Sterling, which has fallen for five straight days, was under pressure again versus the dollar as worries about a disruptive Brexit and reduced liquidity combined to hurt the currency.

The euro was last down 0.2% at $1.1071. The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1%, with the index at 97.781. Australia's dollar approached five-month highs. The Aussie tends to do well when optimism grows over global trade and China's economy. The United States and China have announced phase one of a trade deal, and markets see the agreement as a de-escalation in their long-running dispute.

The Australian dollar rose to as much as $0.6930, within striking distance of its Dec. 13 peak of $0.6939, its highest level since late July. The currency has gained more than 1% since last week. Analysts say that uncertainties around the Washington and Beijing trade dispute will extend into 2020.

"The trade story is far from over, so Mr. Trump can continue the battle next year, and as long as it doesn't impact US growth, it should play well with voters," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets. The New Zealand dollar traded lower at $0.6632, just below a five-month high of $0.6639 hit on Monday.

China's yuan was unmoved after Premier Li Keqiang said the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs and hinted at "targeted" cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio. The offshore yuan last traded at 7.007. Sterling weakened to $1.2938 after reaching a three-week low of $1.2905 on Monday. It has fallen since Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out extending the transition period before Britain leaves the European Union beyond December 2020. Many worries that leave too little time to negotiate a new trade deal with the EU.

"We expect investor concern about cliff-edge Brexit risk to diminish, as political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption," said Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered bank. "That said, there is no reason to expect political brinkmanship to diminish; this is likely to be reflected in high volatility. We see the GBP becoming stronger, but on a jagged path."

Against the euro, sterling recovered 0.2% to 85.59 pence. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was unchanged at 109.40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, the...

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

The Cabinet Committee on Security CCS on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff CDS who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Info...

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...

CII flags rising incidents of commercial disputes being treated as criminal complaints

Industry body CII on Tuesday said that of late, there are increasing incidents where commercial and civil disputes are being treated as criminal complaints, thereby creating a fear factor among entrepreneurs and foreign investors. To addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019