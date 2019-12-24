Left Menu
Jaipur Watch Company Launches Unique Postage Stamp Watch

These extremely rare and limited-edition series gold watches have a real postal stamp dated back to the period 1937 - 1940

If you have a penchant for Indian history and want a statement piece to adorn your wrist in 2020, consider going regal with the Jaipur Watch Company's new launch, Postage Stamp Watch.

Jaipur Watch Company has customized unique and heritage watches using Indian postage stamps, dating back to the years 1937-1940, as the dial. This is an extremely rare and limited-edition series gold watch with the dial being a real postal stamp. These watches have lotus flower engraving like the reverse side of the One Rupee coin of the same era coupled with the portrait of King George VI. The watch runs on an ultra-slim Swiss-made movement and is serial-numbered to 10 units. It has a sapphire crystal on the top along with a handmade leather strap.

Price – Rs 1,40,000/-

Thickness - 4.6 mm

Length - 32.5 mm

Width - 27.5 mm

Lug to Lug size - 41 mm

The technical details of the stamp are as follows

Stamp Name: King George VI

Stamp Issue Date: 1937-40

Face Value - 3 Pies

Stamp Printed At - Security Printing press, Nashik

Theme - Portrait, George Vi

Date of Issue: 23rd August 1937, 15th Dec 1937

Designer of Stamp: Mr. H Archer

Jaipur Watch Company, the 'Made in India' brand, is steeped in the age-old craftsmanship traditions of Jaipur and its history of regal lifestyle even as it leverages the technology evolution that is changing the business of watchmaking through its workshop and factory in Bengaluru. The brand, which began by using pre-British era coins, has now scaled up to introduce several unique design ideas and works with well-established craftsmanship techniques like guilloche, besides painstakingly crafting a range of gold bespoke watches. The watch brand creates unique, classic watches that resonate with Indians because of the stories of culture and traditions, history and spirituality told through the dial.

