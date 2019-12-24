Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana to declare 2020 as "Year of AI" on January 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:52 IST
Telangana to declare 2020 as "Year of AI" on January 2

Telangana to declare 2020 as "Year of AI" on January 2 Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the "Year ofAI" (Artificial Intelligence) on January 2, an official release said here on Tuesday. Recently a roundtable was organized hereto formulate AI-specific incentives and Telanganas AI strategy framework document.

AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalized after several rounds of consultations, it said. "The state has already operationalised it's Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document.

With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch it's AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by Nasscom and guided by the AI framework document,Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT and Industries, said. On January 2,K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries, would officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI for Telangana, announce exciting AI projects and launch the calendar of events, it said.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government. All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...

Body of woman recovered from forest area in Odisha

The body of a 20-year- old woman was on Tuesday recovered from a forest area near Temari village here, a police officer said. She had gone missing on Friday evening and her family members registered a missing case on Monday, he said. Local...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

Moscow, Dec 24 AFP President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019