Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 lakh pilgrims avail facility of Vaishno Devi ropeway in last one year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:23 IST
20 lakh pilgrims avail facility of Vaishno Devi ropeway in last one year

Over 20 lakh people availed the facility of the Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, which was inaugurated last year to make travel easier for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said. The ropeway on Tuesday completed one year of its successful operation.

As many as 20.20 lakh pilgrims have availed the facility of this hi-tech ropeway which was commissioned on 24 December 2018, the officials said. Ramesh Kumar, the chief executive officer (CEO) of SMVDSB, reviewed the functioning of the passenger ropeway at a meeting of the officers of the board here and stressed for ensuring highest safety standards of the ropeway.

The passenger ropeway project was completed by the board at a cost of about Rs 85 crore, including its allied infrastructure and related pilgrim-centric facilities, the officials added. Having two fully enclosed spacious cabins with a carrying capacity of 45 people in each cabin in one go, the ropeway can carry up to 800 people per hour.

With the completion of the ambitious project, the pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine are now able to fulfill their life-long wish of paying obeisance at Bhairon temple, which was earlier difficult, particularly for the elderly and specially-abled pilgrims owing to a steep climb to an altitude of 6600 feet, the officials said. The ropeway has also considerably reduced the travel time of the one-way journey between Bhawan and Bhairon temple from one hour to just about three minutes, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...

Body of woman recovered from forest area in Odisha

The body of a 20-year- old woman was on Tuesday recovered from a forest area near Temari village here, a police officer said. She had gone missing on Friday evening and her family members registered a missing case on Monday, he said. Local...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

Moscow, Dec 24 AFP President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019