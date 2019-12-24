Adidas to continue focus on 'Run For The Ocean' initiative in 2020, ropes in Afroz Shah

Sportswear giant Adidas will continue to focus on its sustainability initiative 'Run For The Ocean' in 2020 and has roped in social activist Afroz Shah for the program. "We will stay focused on 'Run For The Ocean' campaign in 2020 and for this, we have roped in Mumbai-based social activist Afroz Shah. Run for the ocean is all about coming together to fight marine plastic pollution through running," Adidas India Managing Director Neelendra Singh said.

The company has sold 1 million shoes prepared with plastic pulled out from oceans, he said. "For making one shoe, 11 plastic bottles are used after making the thread. To further the idea of sustainability, Adidas has partnered with Greensole, an Indian NGO providing a unique solution of upcycling old and discarded footwear into a comfortable and lightweight slipper," Singh said here.

Greensole distributed more than 100 pairs of slippers to children of Kanti Primary School in Kanti village of Bara tahseel here. It plans to distribute 4,777 pairs of slippers in different schools in UP. Greensole co-founder Shriyans Bhandari said the NGO is investing in design and R&D to ensure that not only sole but also each part of the shoe is recycled.

