CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh to Jan 31

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:57 IST
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh to Jan 31

The CBDT on Tuesday again extended the deadline for filing of all kinds of income tax returns to January 31, 2020 in the newly-created UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the Income-Tax department issued an order relaxing the earlier set deadline of November 30 "on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir".

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and in partial modification of CBDT's order under section 119 of the Act dated 23.07.2019, 27.09.2019 and 31.10.2019 hereby further extends the 'due-date' for filing of I-T Returns/Tax Audit Reports to January 31, 2020 in respect of all categories of income-tax assessees in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh who were/are required to file the Income-tax Returns/Tax Audit Reports by the due date... ," the order said.

On October 31, the CBDT had extended the deadline to November 30. Before this, the deadline for filing all I-T returns was August end. This tax filing deadline is for filing of ITRs by certain categories of taxpayers like individuals, professionals with an annual turn over Rs 50 lakh, businesses with an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and some other category of taxpayers who need to get their books audited.

The CBDT order also said the returns filed by taxpayers, post the earlier set deadline of November 30, will also be considered valid. Internet services were clamped down in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

In the aftermath of the decision, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into UTs on October 31.

