Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves major Railway restructuring, trims Rly Board to half, cadres and departments to merge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:56 IST
Cabinet approves major Railway restructuring, trims Rly Board to half, cadres and departments to merge

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the downsizing of Railway Board which will have four members instead of eight, besides the chairman, and merging of its cadres and departments into single entity, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserting that the major restructuring will end the 150-year-old legacy of "departmentalism" that was marked by inefficiency and promote smooth working. Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted board will have one member each for Infrastructure, Operations and Business Development, Rolling Stock and Finance. There will be some independent members with at least 30 years of experience at the top level in industry, finance, economics and management fields, the Minister said.

All the remaining posts of the Railway Board shall be open to all officers regardless of the service to which they belong. Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service -- instead of the current eight services for various departments, including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.

The Railways will have Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department, while all other departments will come under a common Railway Management System. "The restructuring will ensure end of departmentalism, promote smooth working of Railways, expedite decision making and promote rational decision making.

"There is a need for a complete overhaul as there is 150 years old legacy of departmentalism in Railways which was marked by inefficiency in work, infighting over control of assets and resources and delay in decision-making," Goyal said. The Railway Minister also said that the current structure creates a culture of "working in silos" which negatively impacts railways.

The ministry also said that the creation of the new Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) will be done in consultation with DoPT and UPSC to facilitate recruitment in the next cycle. It said that the newly recruited officers will come from Engineering and non-Engineering disciplines as per need and posted as per their aptitude and specialisation to allow them to specialise in one field, develop an overall perspective, and prepare them to take up general management responsibilities at senior level.

After the restructuring, 27 new Secretary-level posts will be created by upgrading the General Manager-level posts, according to officials. Restructuring of the Railway Board was recommended by several committees over the past 25 years. These included the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015).

The Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had said in a report tabled in Parliament in the recent Winter Session. A measure of expenditure against revenue, the operating ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy its finances are. An operating ratio of 98.44 per cent means that the Railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019