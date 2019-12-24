Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs' financial health should be assessed by their ability to raise resources from markets: RBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 21:23 IST
PSBs' financial health should be assessed by their ability to raise resources from markets: RBI

The financial health of state-owned banks should be assessed by their ability to raise resources from markets rather than depending on capital infusion from the government, according to a report by the RBI. In the Budget 2019-20, the government made a provision of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) and has so far infused Rs 60,314 crore.

In 2017-18, the government had infused a capital of Rs 90,000 and another Rs 1,06,000 crore in 2018-19 into the PSBs, bolstering their capital position. "Going forward, the financial health of PSBs should increasingly be assessed by their ability to access capital markets rather than looking at the government as a recapitaliser of the first and last resort," the RBI said in its report on 'Trends and Progress of Banking 2018-19'.

The report said the government has been infusing capital in some PSBs, which has been just enough to meet the regulatory minimum including capital conservation buffer (CCB). The deferment of the implementation of the last tranche of the CCB till March 31, 2020, has offered some breathing space to these banks, it said.

The lenders' capacity to sustain credit growth in consonance with the financing requirements of the economy will, however, warrant that capital is maintained well above the regulatory minimum, providing these banks confidence to assume risk and to lend, the report said. "In this sense, recapitalisation would be a continuous process," it said. The report said raising resources through public issues or private placements has been constrained, partly due to volatile market conditions, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019