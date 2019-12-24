Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates airline says president to step down

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:48 IST
Emirates airline says president to step down

Dubai, Dec 24 (AFP) Tim Clark, president of Emirates, the Middle East's biggest carrier, will step down from his position after 16 years in June 2020, the airline said Tuesday. "We can confirm Sir Tim's retirement... in June 2020," a spokesperson told AFP, without elaborating.

Clark, 70, joined Emirates in 1985, when it began operations with two leased planes, and became president in 2003. The carrier now has a whopping 271 large aircraft, including 113 Airbus A380 superjumbos and 158 Boeing 777 planes.

However, the airline in November slimmed down its purchasing plans with Boeing and cut an order with Airbus, as tough conditions force a review of its fleet. The airline, which has seen modest profits in recent years, signed a firm order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $8.8 billion at list price -- 10 aircraft less than the commitment it made two years ago.

Emirates also reduced a mammoth contract for 156 Boeing 777X it signed six years ago to just 126 aircraft, amid delays in delivering the new long-range 777X. The restructuring means that the carrier now has just 156 aircraft ordered from Boeing, compared to 196 previously in both firm orders and initial agreements, an airline spokeswoman said at the time.

Also in November, Emirates signed a $16 billion firm order for 50 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft, but the deal replaced a bigger commitment signed earlier this year, as it reorganises its fleet after cutting orders of the A380 superjumbo. Its move to axe 39 aircraft from its total A380 orders prompted Airbus to pull the plug on the costly plane, which airlines have struggled to fill to its capacity of 500-850 people.

At the time, Emirates said it would buy smaller A330 and A350 models instead in a sale worth $21.4 billion, but the deal struck in November fell well short of that. Emirates is facing slowing economies in its home Gulf region and stagnant tourism numbers to its glitzy base of Dubai.

In the last full year, its net profit dived 69 percent to just $237 million due to high oil prices and currency fluctuations, although in November it said half-year profits nearly tripled thanks to a drop in operating costs. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...

Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the rightful claim of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a disput...

China calls on the U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last years summit in Singapore.China calls on the US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Si...

CBDT extends due date for filing of ITRs, TARs for all assesses of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Tuesday extended the due date for filing of income tax returns and tax audit reports to January 31, 2020 for all categories of assesses in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019