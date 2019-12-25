Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emami Group close on the heels of becoming debt-free

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 08:57 IST
Emami Group close on the heels of becoming debt-free
Image Credit: ANI

The Emami Group is inching closer to turning debt-free in line with the city-based diversified conglomerate's plans for 2019-20 fiscal, sources indicated. The group had earlier this year said it was looking to pare the entire debt of Rs 2,600 crore by March 2020.

The target is likely to be achieved well within the internal deadlines, Emami Group sources told PTI. The promoters had repaid in excess of Rs 2,800 crore since April from resources raised through selling a part of their holdings in the flagship and listed entity - Emami Ltd, they said.

Speculation is also rife that the group would soon seal the deal for its cement business at a valuation ranging between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore, the sources said. According to media reports, UltraTech Cement has emerged as the front-runner in taking over its 8-million tonne capacity cement business.

Emami's mining leases in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are also a part of the valuation, over and above the cost of plant, machinery, land and installed capacity, they said. Emami Cement had earlier sought a valuation of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore.

The company had a total debt of Rs 2,246.76 crore as of March 2018, consisting of Rs 2,093.86 crore as secured term loan from banks and financial institutions, and Rs 152.90 crore working capital borrowings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mandzukic joins Qatar's Al Duhail from Juventus

Al Duhail have signed Croatia international striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer from Italian Serie A champions Juventus, the Qatar Stars League leaders announced httpswww.duhailsc.comenfootballnews15545-D8A7D984D983D8B1D988D8A7D8AAD9...

CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books ex-CEO P C Gupta and 20 others

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to prob...

Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar's Al-Duhail

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus. Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website on Tuesday. The move ends speculation that the 33-year-old Mandzukic was a possible...

Vardy dilemma for Leicester as champions-elect Liverpool lie in wait

Leicester City face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day knowing their own title hopes are very much in the balance. Thursdays match will see the second-placed Foxes, the shock 201516 champions, kick-off 10 points adrift o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019