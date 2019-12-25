Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways starts 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 13:09 IST
Railways starts 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways on Wednesday started a seven coach glass-enclosed vista dome train on the heritage Kalka-Shimla route. The red-colored train, which was decorated with balloons, chugged off from the Kalka railway station in Haryana at around 7 am, a railway official at the Kalka station told PTI.

The 'Him Darshan' train has a seating capacity of over 100 passengers and the bookings are full over the next few days in view of the peak tourist season and New Year being round the corner, the official said. Earlier this year, the Railways had put only one see-through vistadome coach on the narrow-gauge route, but in view of the huge response, now the entire train has such coaches, he said.

Along the route, one of the few heritage Railways in the word, tourists headed to Shimla will be able to experience snow and rainfall in these glass-enclosed coaches. "It feels so nice to enjoy the nature with transparent roofs as it gives a panoramic view. We will also return in a few days. Hope we get a chance to witness snowfall while we are on this train," a family told the media in Kalka after boarding the train.

The vistadome coaches were tastefully decorated with plush interiors and tourists will also get a chance to feel close to the nature on the 95.5 km route with big glass windows in the air-conditioned train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

New laser-based system to accurately spot space junk

Researchers in China have improved the accuracy of detecting space junk in the Earths orbit, providing a more effective way to plot safe routes for spacecraft maneuvers. Scientists have developed space junk identification systems, however, ...

Don't think heroism in cinema will ever die: Salman Khan

Fresh from the success of Dabangg 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says there are times when the makers go overboard with heroism but believes he is lucky to have struck the right balance in his films. Dabangg 3 saw Salman reprise his rol...

Odisha governor, CM greet people on Christmas

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas with the festival being celebrated across the state with gaiety and a spirit of bonhomie. Describing the festival as...

Pope, religious leaders, send South Sudan rivals Christmas peace appeal

Pope Francis and two other religious leaders sent out an extraordinary Christmas appeal on Wednesday to the leaders of South Sudan to keep their promise to form at least a transitional unity government early next year.The brief message was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019