Left Menu
Development News Edition

JA Solar Will Supply 490MW Modules for Huanghe Hydropower Development's UHV Transmission Project

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:00 IST

JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it won the bid for supplying 490MW of high-efficiency modules for Huanghe Hydropower's ultra-high voltage (UHV) Transmission Project in Qinghai Province. The project, with a scale of 3.1GW, is the world's leading UHV demonstration project. This is also of great significance for the application of new technologies and exploration of deploying renewable energy projects with UHV.

JA Solar will supply its mono PERC 9BB half-cell bifacial double-glass modules for the project, facilitating the integration of advanced solar products and the UHV power grid. With a mass production output power of 410W and conversion efficiency of 20.4%, this advanced product incorporates some of the leading technologies, including bifacial cell, 9BB, half-cell and double-glass structure. Specifically, 9BB technology decreases resistance loss; half-cell technology enables better performance in shaded conditions; and the double glass structure allows better adaptability to different environments. Additionally, gallium doping technology is applied to the silicon wafers for effectively mitigating light induced degradation (LID). All of these technologies ensure that the module optimizes power-generating performance. With its strong reliability and environmental adaptability, JA Solar's advanced module has passed the testing of TUV Nord and Intertek, and is ideal for reducing balance of system (BOS) cost and LCOE.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, stated, "Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Ltd is a large comprehensive energy company under the State Power Investment Corporation. It has 20-year experience in the construction and development of photovoltaic power stations and has maintained a long-term cooperative relationship with JA Solar. We are honored to cooperate with Huanghe Hydropower on the pioneering project, and will continue to work with our cooperative partners to promote the large-scale application of high-efficiency products to enable the industry to reach grid parity globally."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis appeal nations to embrace refugees in Christmas Day message

Pope Francis has, once again, directed the worlds attention to the plight of migrants in his annual Christmas speech, appealing to all countries to take responsibility and embrace the refugees who have been displaced from areas plagued by c...

NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George h...

BJP's NPR dangerous, different from one in 2010: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the National Population Register NPR and said that it is dangerous and different from the one implemented by the UPA in 2010. In a series to tweets...

Sena MP says letter on support to CAA 'fake'

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Thursday claimed that a letter purportedly pledging his support to the Citizenship Amendment Act is fake. His comments came after reports in a section of media said the lawmaker wrote to the administration of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019