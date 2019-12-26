Star Air s Next Stop is Indore Connecting Belagavi

BANGALORE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Air, after spreading its wings in eight Indian cities spanning across five Indian states is now on the verge of connecting one more state under its airline's operations. Financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, is the next connecting destination of this promising aviation player. This airline, which has gained phenomenal success in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat region of India, is now ready to win people's hearts of yet another city from next year. Star Air would start its non-stop flight services connecting Belagavi, Karnataka with Indore from 20th January 2020.

Indore and Belagavi are two important regions of India which till date are not connected with direct flight services. People who want to travel between these two cities (or any nearby locations of these cities) have to travel far, which creates hassle and much inconvenience during their journey and make the whole voyage unpleasant. With the new flight services, Star Air would not only become the first airline in India to connect these two vital regions, but also fulfil the long-standing demand of people living across the geography of these two cities. It is expected that millions of people from South and West Maharashtra, North and West Karnataka, and from many districts adjacent to Indore would be benefitted by this upcoming service. Especially, districts from Maharashtra like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri along with Goa and many districts from Karnataka like Belagavi, Dharwad, Karwar, Vijapur, Dawangere would be benefitted because of this connectivity.

Keeping people's demand and aspirations in mind, Star Air has decided to connect Indore with Belagavi. The airline has already opened the sales for this route from 14th December 2019. People can book the tickets from its website www.starair.in and even from various online platforms like MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, Via.com, and Riya.com at an impressive introductory price of just INR 2999. Star Air will provide its direct flight services between Indore and Belagavi thrice in a week.

Star Air operates under the UDAN scheme. Hence, its seats are available at very reasonable rates,so that anyone can fly to his/her dream destination without much expense. Currently, it provides services to eight Indian cities like Ahmedabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, and Tirupati.

Indore as a travel destination

Indore being an educational and industrial hub of Madhya Pradesh attracts millions of travellers towards it each year. It is a city which is famously known as mini-Mumbai due to its wide spread resemblance with Mumbai in terms of beauty, landmark monuments, financial activities among others. This city also holds great significance in terms of tourism.

Whether natural beauty attracts somebody, engineering marvel draws one's attention or divinity captivates one's interest - Indore has it all that can fulfil everybody's expectations. The architectural grandeur of the Maratha empire - Rajwada Palace, Lal Baag Palace, the breath-taking natural beauty of Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary, Tincha Falls, and PatalPani Waterfall gives a mesmerizing experience to every traveller who visits Indore. Central Museum, which has many artefacts that date back to 5000 BC is yet another gem that this city holds. It provides an enthralling experience, especially to history lovers.

Moreover, Ujjain, which is considered as one of the most holy cities in India is very close to Indore. Every year, millions of devotees visits this sacred abode of Lord Shiva in Ujjain temple, which is also recognized as one of the most divine Jyotirlingas India has. And for food lovers, 56 Dukaan is a must visit. It is an exquisite place where one can find all types of delicious foods that mirror different flavours of India at very affordable rates.

Bookings are open now. Star Air provides various exciting facilities, offers and travel packages. Visit www.starair.in to know more.

About Star Air

Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

About the Group

Sanjay Ghodawat Group is an influential Indian business conglomerate that has its presence across various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software, having its headquarters near Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Agriculture, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Energy, Floriculture, Food Processing, Mining, Realty, Software, Textiles, and Education are some of its key business domains. The group was incepted in 1993 and since then it has flourished exponentially in the last 25 years under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It employs 10,000 people globally.

For more details visit - www.ghodawat.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059484/Star_Air_aircraft.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942915/Star_Air_Bengaluru.jpg

