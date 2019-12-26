Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT taking measures to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:04 IST
DPIIT taking measures to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken measures like recognising 11 inspecting authorities to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers to promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday. The department has also permitted self-certification and third party inspection and certification of boilers with state governments.

"This will benefit a broad spectrum of industries both in the large and small scale sector like power plants, chemical plans, refineries, paper plants, steel mills, sugar mills and other process industries," the ministry said in a statement. It said that 11 third-party inspecting authorities have been recognised by the Central Boilers Board (CBB), which is under DPIIT supervision, to work in the country.

It also said that independent competent persons have been authorised to work in individual capacity under the Boilers Act for in-service inspection of boilers. National and regional level boiler workshops are continuously being conducted by the DPIIT through the National Productivity Council to apprise the owners of boilers of the steps that may be taken to optimise the efficiency of boilers and to popularise the measures for energy conservation.

DPIIT is the responsible for administration of the Boilers Act 1923. Steel makers, foundries, forges, tube and pipe makers and material testing laboratories make use of the competent authorities (to cut down inspection delays) and increased availability of boiler components without sacrificing safety and quality of boilers and its components. The Boilers Act was enacted in 1923 to provide for safety of life and property from the danger of explosion of boilers and for achieving uniformity in registration and inspection during operation and maintenance of boilers throughout the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to take retaliatory action against British media - Russian news agencies

Russia will take retaliatory measures against British media operating on Russian territory over what it regards as unfriendly action taken by British authorities against its own journalists, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.The TA...

Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami

Banda Aceh, Dec 26 AFP Thousands of mourners flocked to mass graves Thursday in Indonesias Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, one of the worst natural disasters in history. On a grassy field in...

China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills starting Friday

China, Iran, and Russia will hold joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, Chinas Defence Ministry said on Thursdayamid heightened tensions in the region between Tehran and Washington. China will send the X...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019