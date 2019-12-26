DPIIT taking measures to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken measures like recognising 11 inspecting authorities to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers to promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday. The department has also permitted self-certification and third party inspection and certification of boilers with state governments.

"This will benefit a broad spectrum of industries both in the large and small scale sector like power plants, chemical plans, refineries, paper plants, steel mills, sugar mills and other process industries," the ministry said in a statement. It said that 11 third-party inspecting authorities have been recognised by the Central Boilers Board (CBB), which is under DPIIT supervision, to work in the country.

It also said that independent competent persons have been authorised to work in individual capacity under the Boilers Act for in-service inspection of boilers. National and regional level boiler workshops are continuously being conducted by the DPIIT through the National Productivity Council to apprise the owners of boilers of the steps that may be taken to optimise the efficiency of boilers and to popularise the measures for energy conservation.

DPIIT is the responsible for administration of the Boilers Act 1923. Steel makers, foundries, forges, tube and pipe makers and material testing laboratories make use of the competent authorities (to cut down inspection delays) and increased availability of boiler components without sacrificing safety and quality of boilers and its components. The Boilers Act was enacted in 1923 to provide for safety of life and property from the danger of explosion of boilers and for achieving uniformity in registration and inspection during operation and maintenance of boilers throughout the country.

