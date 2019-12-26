Left Menu
Development News Edition

MOBtexting recognized as the fastest growing technology company in India & Asia Pacific by Deloitte

India's silicon city Bengaluru-based global cloud communication company, MOBtexting was awarded the fastest growing technology companies at the 15th edition of the Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 Awards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:22 IST
MOBtexting recognized as the fastest growing technology company in India & Asia Pacific by Deloitte
Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's silicon city Bengaluru-based global cloud communication company, MOBtexting was awarded the fastest growing technology companies at the 15th edition of the Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 Awards. MOBtexting was ranked at ninth Position garnering triple-digit growth rate in the last three years among 50 other public and private technology, media and telecommunications companies in India and was further ranked 86th fastest growing company in the Asia Pacific Technology 500 program.

The India Technology Fast 50 program is one of seven programs in the Asia Pacific (APAC), along with the Technology Fast 50 programs in China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea. The APAC Technology Fast 500 program forms part of a global program, with regional counterparts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and North America.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology", said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 916.4 per cent growth rate over three years, MOBtexting has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing technology environment & enable businesses to communicate globally seamlessly", he added. "We are honoured to receive this award from Deloitte and would like to thank all our customers, partners, team members who have supported us throughout the journey", said Brijesh Kashyap, Co-founder & MD, MOBtexting.

MOBtexting offers a unique combination of the products & services coupled with a voicebot, programmable APIs assisting businesses to promote their brand acquire customers and further engage better in today's society where social media plays a key role. "Our consistent growth of 916.4 per cent over three years has allowed us to re-invest in latest technology enabling our clients to authenticate users, communicate, engage and attribute their MROI in a better manner", said Ajay Gupta, Co-founder & Director, MOBtexting.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh

Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into police brutality during widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act...

Iraqi protesters torch buildings, block roads over PM pick

Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the countrys south Thursday after torching several buildings overnight. The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leader...

Greaves Cotton's arm to provide service support to TVS 3-wheelers

Engineering firm Greaves Cottons multi-brand spares and service arm Greaves Care will provide service support to TVS three-wheelers under a strategic pan-India partnership, the company said on Thursday. Greaves&#160;Cotton currently has ove...

Allow PM-JAY beneficiaries avail Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi: NHRC to Union Health Min

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has requested the Union Health Ministry to allow beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat health scheme PM-JAY to simultaneously avail the benefits of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi Scheme in case the cost of treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019