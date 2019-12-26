Left Menu
UC Browser launches in-app UC Language Fest for vernacular language users

UC Browser, world's number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has launched an in-app UC Language Fest with an aim to cater to its vast user base of 130 million in their respective vernacular languages.

  Updated: 26-12-2019 17:50 IST
UC Browser launches in-app UC Language Fest for vernacular language users
UC Browser - UC Language Fest. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, world's number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has launched an in-app UC Language Fest with an aim to cater to its vast user base of 130 million in their respective vernacular languages. To provide its users with an enriched gaming experience, UC has launched a host of in-app customized games and activities that will enable users to win millions of rupees. The theme of the fest is "Become top dialect advocators" and it will start from December 23 and last till January 2, 2020.

UC users can take part in multiple engaging in-app activities in their preferred local language - including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi, apart from English. UC Users can take a virtual tour of India and can get a flavour of different local languages with every stop. Not just that, funny language tips and information and money can be redeemed once the user reaches a certain point.

Along with games, UC Browser will also announce a lucky winner for each language on New Year's Day and the lucky ones can receive gifts from UC. UC users can also create their unique dialect greeting cards to greet their friends and family and spread a message of local culture among people. "India is one of the most important markets we have the pleasure of serving. We are determined to serve our user base in whatever language they prefer and we are in the process of including more content in different vernacular languages on the platform," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business.

"Through this fest, which looks at how language evolves as it travels through multiple locations, we aim to offer more localized and relatable content to Indian users. Users can also receive prizes to enjoy this holiday season with their friends and family," added Yang. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

