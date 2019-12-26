Left Menu
Rockwell Automation launches first Digital Transformation Experience Centre in India

Rockwell Automation today announced the launch of its first Digital Transformation Experience Centre in India, a state-of-the-art, collaborative hub, designed to inform and inspire Indian businesses about creative ways to spark productivity gains using automation.

Mr. Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation CEO, inaugurating the Digital Transformation Experience Center, Gurugram.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rockwell Automation today announced the launch of its first Digital Transformation Experience Centre in India, a state-of-the-art, collaborative hub, designed to inform and inspire Indian businesses about creative ways to spark productivity gains using automation. The Gurgaon-based centre is the first of its kind in India to fully demonstrate the integration of key technology platforms for IT-OT convergence, enabling customers to understand the benefits of the connected enterprise and the positive impact that it can have on their business. The centre also illustrates how solutions and services offered are entirely scalable and can be tailored to businesses.

"This is a hugely exciting time for a whole range of industries in India who stand to unlock trillions of dollars in value over the next decade as a result of rapid advancements in automation technology. It's also a complex moment, when leaders have an exceptional number of decisions to make about how and where to invest their resources to achieve the best results," Blake Moret, CEO, Rockwell Automation. "With this centre, we're inviting businesses across the country to come and get informed and inspired about what the future could look like and how to get there," added Moret.

"We believe that embarking on the journey of digitalisation and the Connected Enterprise is key for businesses to realise their full potential. Our new Digital Transformation Experience Centre enables us to show, rather than tell our customers, how our technology can help to bridge the gap between traditional plant floor technologies (OT level) and enterprise-level demands (IT level)," said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India. "Using our technical expertise and industry know-how, we can demonstrate how we can help our customers maximise performance, advance innovation, and drive growth by unlocking new business models and adding value to existing products," added Sawhney.

Visitors to the centre can experience first-hand the synergy of key technology platforms such as Network, Cybersecurity, Industrial Data Centre, Machine Learning as well as AR and VR. They can also experience scenarios showcasing how a business could fix problems faster and with less disruption to production by combining data on machinery faults, production commitments, and availability of parts along with insights into how long it would take a technician to fix the problem with the support of augmented reality.

The experience centre will also demonstrate how Rockwell Automation integrates solutions seamlessly from the plant floor up through the enterprise in collaboration with strategic alliance partners like PTC, Cisco, Microsoft, and Endress+Hauser to accelerate innovation and convergence for operational and information technologies through digital transformation. A team of Rockwell Automation domain experts will be on hand at the Digital Transformation Experience Centre to demonstrate the transformative potential of the Connected Enterprise. Experts will use real-world examples, based on anonymised Rockwell Automation customer interactions.

