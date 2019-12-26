KVIC distributes bee boxes, potter wheels in Agartala to support weaker sections

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) distributed bee boxes, pottery wheels and advanced leather tool kits to farmers, potters and leather artisans in Agartala to support the weaker sections of the society. Addressing an event held recently, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed hope that the equipment distribution and capacity building drive will create a livelihood and will provide employment to 700 people.

He further said that programmes like 'Honey Mission', 'Empowerment of Leather Artisans' and 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Mission' will not only instill self-confidence but give a much required boost to strengthen the weaker sections of the society. It is an endeavour to reach out to the maximum number of people and help them achieve a life of respect and dignity. "The objective of this event is not only to empower the rural artisans and help them gain confidence in bee keeping, pottery and leather artistry, but also improve their quality of life. Tripura has a lot of potential of Bee Keeping and Pottery because of large scale cultivation of rubber plants and use of traditional terracotta products in their households,” Saxena said.

Nearly 20 per cent of the beneficiaries of the equipment distribution were women, and around 80 per cent of the total beneficiaries belonged to the marginalised communities, the KVIC stated.

