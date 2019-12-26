TRAI extends deadline for comments on issue of transparency in publishing of tariff offers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday extended by nearly a month to January 23 the timeline for stakeholders to submit their comments on the issue of 'transparency in publishing of tariff offers'. The deadline was extended as "stakeholders have sought extension of time for sending their comments on the Consultation Paper", TRAI said.

The consultation paper on "Transparency in Publishing of Tariff Offers" was issued on November 27, 2019. The original deadline for receiving written comments from the stakeholders was December 26, 2019 and counter comments by January 9, 2020. Citing industry request for extension in timelines, TRAI said "it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 23 January 2020 and counter comments by 6 February 2020".

No further request for extension would be entertained, TRAI said in a statement. Last month, telecom regulator had invited public views on enhancing transparency in disclosure of phone services rates and mooted an idea of introducing tariff calculator to help customers find the best plans to suit their usage.

Trai sought views on higher transparency in details of unlimited data plans, where promised speed is provided only up to a certain level of usage and information is concealed in service thereafter. "The transparency in communication is not only relevant to ensure that consumers benefit from the access to critical information regarding the product/service but also to maintain and increase the competition intensity, vital for growth and development of the sector," Trai had said in its recent consultation paper on transparency in publishing of tariff offers.

The move came after Trai received a significant number of complaints from individual consumers on lack of transparency in disclosure of tariff information.

