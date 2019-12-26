Left Menu
TRAI extends deadline for comments on issue of transparency in publishing of tariff offers

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-12-2019 20:17 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday extended by nearly a month to January 23 the timeline for stakeholders to submit their comments on the issue of 'transparency in publishing of tariff offers'. The deadline was extended as "stakeholders have sought extension of time for sending their comments on the Consultation Paper", TRAI said.

The consultation paper on "Transparency in Publishing of Tariff Offers" was issued on November 27, 2019. The original deadline for receiving written comments from the stakeholders was December 26, 2019 and counter comments by January 9, 2020. Citing industry request for extension in timelines, TRAI said "it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 23 January 2020 and counter comments by 6 February 2020".

No further request for extension would be entertained, TRAI said in a statement. Last month, telecom regulator had invited public views on enhancing transparency in disclosure of phone services rates and mooted an idea of introducing tariff calculator to help customers find the best plans to suit their usage.

Trai sought views on higher transparency in details of unlimited data plans, where promised speed is provided only up to a certain level of usage and information is concealed in service thereafter. "The transparency in communication is not only relevant to ensure that consumers benefit from the access to critical information regarding the product/service but also to maintain and increase the competition intensity, vital for growth and development of the sector," Trai had said in its recent consultation paper on transparency in publishing of tariff offers.

The move came after Trai received a significant number of complaints from individual consumers on lack of transparency in disclosure of tariff information.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Latest News

134th foundation day of Cong: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Raiders rookie RB Jacobs undergoes leg surgery

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery on his leg, according to a social media post Wednesday. Surgery went great fastest surgery ever, Jacobs wrote on an Instagram story. He also posted a picture with his lower l...

Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA for failing a dope test. Sangwan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and formerly a 91-kg category boxer, wa...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. England took a wicket with...
