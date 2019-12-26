Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM Sitharman releases postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:46 IST
FM Sitharman releases postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released a postage stamp to commemorate distinguished service and glorious contribution of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation. After releasing the stamp, Sitharaman stressed the critical need for training the officers of DRI in using technology and data analytics to be able to inspire the confidence of citizens and deter smugglers, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

She remarked that DRI continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling as well as in preserving the cultural heritage and environment of the country. The challenges faced by the organization continue to grow with the adoption of innovative modes of smuggling, she said and called for increasing the concerted efforts of DRI, the statement said.

DRI was formed on December 4, 1957, to function as an apex intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs to counter the menace of smuggling. Through the years, DRI has established itself as the premier intelligence agency commanding the trust of international and national agencies with its intelligence inputs on myriad subjects inter alia ranging from fake Indian currency note, narcotics, gold, arms & ammunition, wildlife, cultural heritage, and commercial fraud, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cricket-De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. England took a wicket with...

134th foundation day of Cong: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Raiders rookie RB Jacobs undergoes leg surgery

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery on his leg, according to a social media post Wednesday. Surgery went great fastest surgery ever, Jacobs wrote on an Instagram story. He also posted a picture with his lower l...

Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA for failing a dope test. Sangwan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and formerly a 91-kg category boxer, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019