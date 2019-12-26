FM Sitharman releases postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released a postage stamp to commemorate distinguished service and glorious contribution of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation. After releasing the stamp, Sitharaman stressed the critical need for training the officers of DRI in using technology and data analytics to be able to inspire the confidence of citizens and deter smugglers, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

She remarked that DRI continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling as well as in preserving the cultural heritage and environment of the country. The challenges faced by the organization continue to grow with the adoption of innovative modes of smuggling, she said and called for increasing the concerted efforts of DRI, the statement said.

DRI was formed on December 4, 1957, to function as an apex intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs to counter the menace of smuggling. Through the years, DRI has established itself as the premier intelligence agency commanding the trust of international and national agencies with its intelligence inputs on myriad subjects inter alia ranging from fake Indian currency note, narcotics, gold, arms & ammunition, wildlife, cultural heritage, and commercial fraud, it added.

