Govt proposes BS VI emission norms for quadricycles from Apr 2020

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:58 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:58 IST
The government has proposed to make BS VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April 1, 2020, an official said. "The Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a draft notification has proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate the next level emission norms for quadricycles. The BS VI emission norms for quadricycle are being proposed with effect from 1st April 2020," an official told PTI.

Currently, quadricycles are covered under Bharat Stage IV emission norms. The BS VI emission norms are in line with European standards.

Various testing, including those related to durability, would be as per Europe quadricycle norms, the official said. Proposed emission limits in BS VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020 in Europe, the official added.

Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production (CoP) frequency and sampling plan have been proposed. The official said the government is soliciting comments and suggestion on the draft notification before finalising it.

