Sixth prototype of China's C919 jet completes first test flight - COMAC

The sixth prototype of China's home-built C919 narrowbody passenger plane completed its first test flight on Friday, its manufacturer, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), said.

The prototype is the last test plane COMAC has planned for the program and was scheduled to fly before the year-end.

The test flight from Shanghai lasted for two hours and five minutes, COMAC said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.