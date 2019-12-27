Left Menu
HG Infra bags Rs 522 crore HAM project in Haryana

HG Infra Engineering Ltd said on Friday it has bagged a Rs 522 crore project for the construction of a bypass in Rewari district of Haryana.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-12-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 11:30 IST
The company has a business model built around complete integration, large fleet of in-house equipment and skilled manpower. Image Credit: ANI

The proposed 14.4 km bypass (NH-11) will serve as a feeder route in Rewari district. The project completion period is two years. "HG Infra is committed to building world-class roads and highways to further the development agenda of the government," said Chairman and Managing Director Harendra Singh.

The company had an order book of Rs 6,272 crore as of September 30. HG Infra is a leading player in the roads and highways space with an execution track record of over 15 years. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

With 23 orders under execution, the company has a presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

