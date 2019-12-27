JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

JSPL Foundation has been conferred with Grow Care India CSR award 2019 in the platinum category. The award was received earlier this week by JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma from Member of Parliament and Singer Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans.

JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, won the award for its outstanding performance in the management of corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes across various states. "JSPL Foundation through its various programmes makes effort to facilitate holistic and sustainable community development wherever it works," said Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal.

"This award will definitely motivate us to reach out the more needy and underprivileged community, and contribute to improving their quality of life," she said. JSPL Foundation is implementing various programmes in the areas of health, education, livelihood development, infrastructure building, skill development, women empowerment and related areas across 550 villages in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Such social development programmes are aligned with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and have improved quality of life for more than 18 lakh people. JSPL was recently honoured with women achievers award by industry body ASSOCHAM for its women empowerment initiatives. It also received FICCI CSR award, NGO BOX CSR impact award, India CSR project of the decade award, and Mahatma award for social good for its CSR initiatives.

A part of the 22 billion dollar O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with an active presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. (ANI)

