Copper futures marginally up on spot demand

Copper prices on Friday traded up by 0.06 per cent to Rs 445.15 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in January traded higher by 25 paise, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 445.15 per kg in a business turnover of 4,946 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in demand in spot market.

