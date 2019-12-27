Niine kicks off at football ground in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Sanitary napkins, has once again taken the initiative to take menstrual hygiene awareness to an unexplored ground. Indian woman's team vice-captain and goalkeeper - 'Aditi Chauhan' organized a workshop for amateur and upcoming football players in Mumbai and was attended by girls and boys from Mumbai and Pune.

Aditi is an Indian women's professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for India Rush and the Indian national team. She has previously played for English club West Ham United Ladies. The venue was 'Score Marwah' a football turf on a rooftop in Andheri East and She organized it under her flagship football academy - 'She kicks'.

The event was executed by caanhub.com - a sports social networking website and crew for sports - a sports activations company. The event was supported by brands such as Mojoco water - a new coconut water brand - and Niine - sanitary napkins.

The presence of Niine - also ensured that young girls - who want to be professional sportswoman that nothing can stop them for being what they want to and can confidently, without any worry - just play and enjoy their game. Niine has been consistently supporting sports and other events -

Niine under the parent company Shudh Plus Hygiene Products has set up manufacturing units with the latest machinery supported by state-of-the-art technology in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. "We have already entered the market making formidable reputation as a challenger brand by being the first to create menstrual awareness, breaking the taboos, enrolling brothers and fathers and first one to provide solutions in the form of biodegradable disposal bag to dispose of used sanitary napkins", said Amar Tulsiyan, Founder Niine Sanitary Napkins.

"Niine Sanitary napkins were the first brand to say 'Let's talk periods', coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women. It was the first to move away from purely mother-daughter campaigns and enroll a brother in a #Surakshabandhan TVC and later came up with a father-daughter TVC", he added. Niine Sanitary Napkins is also the first Indian sanitary napkin brand to be and breaking borders and going international with its #letstalkperiods message and presence on West Indies cricket grounds.

Since then, Niine has been regularly visible on cricket grounds, a sport usually enjoyed by men- clearly aiming to break the taboo, secrecy and shunning away periods as a woman only issue. And now with this football workshop again the message is very clear access to menstrual hygiene products keeps girls on the same track as their male peers.

The workshop had four sessions - the first one being an audiovisual presentation - which was on sports science and detailed theory on what it takes to be a professional footballer. The sports science bit was conducted by Durva Vahiya - sports science specialist with reliance football foundation.

The other three rounds were drills and exercises - plus an opportunity to all players to play a game with Aditi and Durva. Niine also gave away prizes and goodie bags - with a collection of their products - to the best player of the evening - which was won by Tanishka.

The event was a major success - 'She Kicks' - along with caanhub.com and crew for sports - look forward to organizing many more similar workshops across the country. Niine work actively to support women and girls who struggle to access safe menstrual products by offering sanitary napkins and also educating girls and women about feminine hygiene and biology which helps to bust myths and cultural superstitions.

Access to correct information about hygiene and adequate sanitary materials enables women to feel more confident and comfortable with their bodies. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.