'Pride of Surat': Man completes Summit 5.0 Saputara for the second year in the row

At an age when people start planning for their retirement and indulge in leisure activities, Rajiv Sheth, a 54-year-old Surat resident, has achieved impressive feet on completing Summit 5.0 Saputara- a 100-mile marathon. He had previously participated in the year 2018 and had successfully completed the 161 km trail.

Saputara trail is not for the beginners. One of the toughest trails covering Ahwa and Dang jungles with 15000 feet of elevation on mountainous roads, this particular marathon was indeed more challenging with the unfavorable warm weather conditions. Yet Rajiv Sheth remained steadfast and completed his run. All of this was possible due to his determination and disciplined diet and exercise.

"Appropriate nutrition, timely diet, appropriate water consumption (3.5 ltrs each day), regular yoga and stretching, upper and lower body workouts, 50-70 kms of running practice per week, daily 8 hours of sleep, is what it takes to participate in such tough races. High level of technical fitness is mandatory to perform with the proper strategy to be worked out before each race and stay alert to execute during the race," said Sheth. Rajiv Sheth found his calling with an aim to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement. Gujaratis are generally known for their immense love for food. He wants to set an example, encourage and inspire others to make their health a priority and take up a sport to their wellbeing.

But Sheth was not alone in this journey. He had an excellent support system in his wife Manisha, who stood by his every single kilometer, taking care of his hydration and nutrition. The organizers KC Jain, Ashish Kapadiya and Prayas Darshanbhai and Physio volunteers worked relentlessly by his side to make his run smooth. This is not the only feather of achievement in Rajiv Sheth's cap. He has participated in total of 83 races which include 12 ultra-distance races, 13 full marathon and 58 half marathon. He truly is an ambassador of 'Fit India.'

