Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pride of Surat': Man completes Summit 5.0 Saputara for the second year in the row

At an age when people start planning for their retirement and indulge in leisure activities, Rajiv Sheth, a 54-year-old Surat resident, has achieved an impressive fleet on completing Summit 5.0 Saputara- a 100-mile marathon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:31 IST
'Pride of Surat': Man completes Summit 5.0 Saputara for the second year in the row
Rajiv Sheth.. Image Credit: ANI

At an age when people start planning for their retirement and indulge in leisure activities, Rajiv Sheth, a 54-year-old Surat resident, has achieved impressive feet on completing Summit 5.0 Saputara- a 100-mile marathon. He had previously participated in the year 2018 and had successfully completed the 161 km trail.

Saputara trail is not for the beginners. One of the toughest trails covering Ahwa and Dang jungles with 15000 feet of elevation on mountainous roads, this particular marathon was indeed more challenging with the unfavorable warm weather conditions. Yet Rajiv Sheth remained steadfast and completed his run. All of this was possible due to his determination and disciplined diet and exercise.

"Appropriate nutrition, timely diet, appropriate water consumption (3.5 ltrs each day), regular yoga and stretching, upper and lower body workouts, 50-70 kms of running practice per week, daily 8 hours of sleep, is what it takes to participate in such tough races. High level of technical fitness is mandatory to perform with the proper strategy to be worked out before each race and stay alert to execute during the race," said Sheth. Rajiv Sheth found his calling with an aim to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement. Gujaratis are generally known for their immense love for food. He wants to set an example, encourage and inspire others to make their health a priority and take up a sport to their wellbeing.

But Sheth was not alone in this journey. He had an excellent support system in his wife Manisha, who stood by his every single kilometer, taking care of his hydration and nutrition. The organizers KC Jain, Ashish Kapadiya and Prayas Darshanbhai and Physio volunteers worked relentlessly by his side to make his run smooth. This is not the only feather of achievement in Rajiv Sheth's cap. He has participated in total of 83 races which include 12 ultra-distance races, 13 full marathon and 58 half marathon. He truly is an ambassador of 'Fit India.'

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...

PIL filed against declaring TN rural civic poll results

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission not to declare results of the ongoing rural local body elections till urban civic polls were conducted. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019