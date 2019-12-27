Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acquisition of 50% shares of My Home Industries by My Home Constructions approved

My Home Industries is a 50:50 joint venture between CRH India Investments B.V. and the Acquirers.

Acquisition of 50% shares of My Home Industries by My Home Constructions approved
MHCPL and JREDPL are part of My Home Group based out of Hyderabad, Telangana.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shares in My Home Industries Private Limited by My Home Constructions Private Limited and its affiliates. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 50% of the shareholding of My Home Industries Private Limited (My Home Industries) by My Home Constructions Private Limited (MHCPL), Jupally Real Estate Developers Private Limited (JREDPL) and Dr. Rameswar Rao Jupally.

MHCPL and JREDPL are part of My Home Group based out of Hyderabad, Telangana. Dr. Rameswar Rao Jupally is the promoter of My Home Group, which has interests in construction and real estate development, manufacturing and supply of grey cement, power consultancy, power generation, power trading, transportation and logistics, media and broadcasting, pharmaceutical and education.

My Home Industries is a 50:50 joint venture between CRH India Investments B.V. and the Acquirers. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of grey cement under the brand name "Maha Cement" in India. It is present in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. It is also engaged in power generation activities from waste heat and solar power sources for the purposes of captive consumption.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghatkopar

A fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar here on Friday.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties or injuries were reported as of now.However, further details in this regard are awaited, ANI....

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019