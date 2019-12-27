Acquisition of 50% shares of My Home Industries by My Home Constructions approved

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shares in My Home Industries Private Limited by My Home Constructions Private Limited and its affiliates. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 50% of the shareholding of My Home Industries Private Limited (My Home Industries) by My Home Constructions Private Limited (MHCPL), Jupally Real Estate Developers Private Limited (JREDPL) and Dr. Rameswar Rao Jupally.

MHCPL and JREDPL are part of My Home Group based out of Hyderabad, Telangana. Dr. Rameswar Rao Jupally is the promoter of My Home Group, which has interests in construction and real estate development, manufacturing and supply of grey cement, power consultancy, power generation, power trading, transportation and logistics, media and broadcasting, pharmaceutical and education.

My Home Industries is a 50:50 joint venture between CRH India Investments B.V. and the Acquirers. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of grey cement under the brand name "Maha Cement" in India. It is present in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. It is also engaged in power generation activities from waste heat and solar power sources for the purposes of captive consumption.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.