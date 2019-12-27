Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures notch fresh record highs as year-end rally continues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:08 IST
US STOCKS-Futures notch fresh record highs as year-end rally continues
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures touched fresh record highs on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.

Signaling resilience in the global economy, data showed China's industrial profits grew at the fastest pace in eight months in November. The figures added to a slate of upbeat reports from the Asian country, including on industrial production and retail sales. Robust U.S. economic data, relatively loose monetary policy and hopes of an imminent trade truce between Beijing and Washington have fueled a Wall Street rally this month.

The S&P 500, which has hit record highs in two of three sessions in a holiday-shortened week, is now about half a percentage point away from logging its best year since 1997. All three major indexes posted record closing highs on Thursday, with the Nasdaq breaching the 9,000 mark for the first time.

Still, some analysts have sounded a cautious note, citing risks to earnings growth next year from lingering weakness in Chinese demand. At 7:16 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 93 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.5 points, or 0.39%.

In scant individual movers premarket, shares of Tesla Inc were indicated at another record high after the carmaker said it would begin delivering its China-made Model 3 vehicles on Dec. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghatkopar

A fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar here on Friday.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties or injuries were reported as of now.However, further details in this regard are awaited, ANI....

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019