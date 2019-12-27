Left Menu
Development News Edition

SaffronStays looking to raise USD 7 mn to expand portfolio to 500 homes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:55 IST
SaffronStays looking to raise USD 7 mn to expand portfolio to 500 homes

Venture capitalist Nikhil Vora-backed start-up SaffronStays plans to raise around USD 7 million (about Rs 50 crore) in the next few months to take its portfolio to 500 homes across the country over the next two years. Founded in 2015 by Devendra Parulekar and Tejas Parulekar, the city-based start-up manages hospitality operations, branding, and marketing for private vacation homes owned mainly by high-net-worth individuals.

"Over the period, we have seen a shift in preference of Indian travelers who are looking for a more homely comfort during holidays. We are bullish about the growth story of this underserved hospitality segment. We plan to raise another USD 7 million for expansion and are in talks with a few investors," Devendra Parulekar told PTI. Vora-led Sixth Sense has already invested USD 4 million in the company.

"The additional funds, which we will raise in the next few months, will be used for countrywide expansion from current 165 homes to 500 homes in the next two years, deployment of technology, marketing and brand awareness and hiring the right talent," Parulekar said. The company is currently present in destinations like Mamallapuram and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, Coorg in Karnataka, Goa, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Pune, Alibaug, Panchgani, Igatpuri and Indapur in Maharashtra and Kurseong and Siliguri in West Bengal, among others.

"We will expand in these markets, even as we continue to focus on lesser-explored destinations in Maharashtra. Our target customers are Mumbaikars who have very few getaway options. We will have at least one home in every such location where they prefer to go," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Secrets of Germany's 'Alcatraz' virus island revealed

On a Baltic Sea island once used by the Nazis for biological weapon research, German scientists are developing virus vaccines that could save lives. Access to the island of Riems is highly restricted.Scientists who work there have to have d...

CPI(M) will not share dais with Mamata, says Yechury

CPIM would not share dais with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee though she was also fighting against CAA, NRC and NPR because she had been butchering democracy in the state, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday. ...

Priyanka arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday to participate in the foundation day function of the party on Saturday. On a two-day visit, she is expected to attend a meeting of the partys advisory council and strat...

MP anti-CAA violence: 2 senior Jabalpur cops transferred

Two senior Jabalpur police officials were transferred by the Madhya Pradesh Home department in connection with the violence that took place there on December 20 during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, officials said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019