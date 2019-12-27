Left Menu
125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday said that 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar. "The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception," an official statement said here.

The UIDAI said a new milestone has been achieved by the Aadhaar project, that of crossing of the 125 crore mark. "This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity," it added.

The UIDAI receives about 3 crore authentication requests every day. "Also, residents are more inclined on keeping their details in Aadhaar updated. The UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) till date," it said.

At present, the UIDAI receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar update requests daily, the release pointed out.

