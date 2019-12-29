Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inspection report of scam-hit PMC Bank yet to be finalised: RBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 13:38 IST
Inspection report of scam-hit PMC Bank yet to be finalised: RBI

The inspection report on the financial position of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank as on March 31 this year is yet to be finalised, the Reserve Bank of India has said. Replying to an RTI query, it said preliminary findings of the RBI indicated large-scale irregularities in the bank, warranting supersession of its board of directors and imposition of all inclusive directions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

"The inspection report is yet to be finalised as inspection of the bank with respect to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, is under progress," the central bank said in response to the RTI application field by this PTI journalist. The RBI declined to give copies of two complaints received by it regarding "irregularities" in the bank and the action taken on them, citing exemption clause in the transparency law that bars disclosure of information that would impede the process of investigation or prosecution of offenders.

Based on the complaint vide letter dated September 17, wherein the complainant had alleged that the PMC Bank committed some irregularities, the RBI on September 19 commenced statutory inspection of the bank on its financial position as on March 31, it said. "In view of the ongoing investigation into the bank's affairs by various authorities, an exemption is sought from disclosing the information under Section 8 (1) (g) and 8 (1) (h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005," the RBI said.

The Section 8 (1) (g) bars information "the disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes". The other section exempts disclosure of "information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders".

The RBI was asked to share copies of complaints of any alleged irregularities in the PMC bank and the action taken on each one of them. "We have received two complaints," the central bank said, without giving the details of the second complaint.

The multi-state co-operative bank has been under the RBI restriction since September 23, after the central bank had found financial irregularities, including huge under-reporting of loans and non-performing assets to real estate developer HDIL to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore, against its entire assets of Rs 8,880 crore, using hundreds of dummy accounts. The central bank had sacked the board of the bank and appointed an administrator.

The RBI said it has received complaints forwarded to it by the Finance Ministry for comments or direct reply to the complainants. "We have so far not received any written communication from the Finance Ministry apart from complaints received by them forwarded to us for comments/direct reply to complainant," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cold snap kills 50 in Bangladesh

At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continues to sweep across the country, heath officials said. The countrys lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius 40.1 Fahrenheit early on Sunday in Tetulia...

Cannot put a timeline when I will get fit: Bhuvneshwar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia. The senior seamer, who is expected to be out for an inde...

Hemant Soren, 44, takes oath as 11th chief minister of

Hemant Soren, 44, takes oath as 11th chief minister ofJharkhand this will be his second stint as CM....

PM's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India: Sorman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps to support Indian entrepreneurs dynamism but the reforms suddenly stopped halfway due to a shift in focus to political matters, which is negatively impacting the economy, according to eminen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019