Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 07:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 07:30 IST
3 flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to heavy fog, an official said.

Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

Giving an update on flight operations at 7 am, the airport official said there was dense fog but no "flight has been cancelled" yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Huberdeau lifts Panthers past Canadiens

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals and added two assists to lead the host Florida Panthers to a 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla. Huberdeau, who was born and raised in a Montreal suburb, scored the go-ahe...

DeBrusk scores 2 in 18 seconds, Bruins handle Sabres

Jake DeBrusk scored two power-play goals over an 18-second span in the third period, and Tuukka Rask finished with 24 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. David Pastrnak scored h...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for positive and offensive measures to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Mond...

Smith, Warner congratulate Siddle for outstanding career

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner on Monday congratulated his teammate Peter Siddle for an outstanding cricketing career. Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old pacer took 221 wick...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019