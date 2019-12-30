3 flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport

Three flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to heavy fog, an official said.

Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

Giving an update on flight operations at 7 am, the airport official said there was dense fog but no "flight has been cancelled" yet.

