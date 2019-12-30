Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's buildings sector to expand by 6.6 pc next yr driven by fiscal support, govt policies: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 12:15 IST
India's buildings sector to expand by 6.6 pc next yr driven by fiscal support, govt policies: Fitch

Fitch Solutions on Monday said it expects the country's residential and non-residential buildings sector to expand by 6.6 per cent, in real terms, next year, driven by fiscal support and a continued focus on the provision of affordable housing in urban areas. "Short-term expansion of India's building sector will be driven by a mixture of fiscal support and government policies supporting the housing market, as well as heightened activity within the logistics, retail and industrial buildings sectors," it said in a statement.

Long-term growth, on the other hand, will mainly be driven by country's massive population, which requires continued investments into residential building construction sector, the statement said. Instances of stalled housing projects have been on the rise over the course of 2019, due to a credit crunch sparked by a series of defaults by non-bank financial companies, resulting in a decreased access to funding for both developers and homebuyers.

In response, the government "approved a Rs 10,000 crore package in November 2019 aimed to aid stalled housing projects, with an additional Rs 15,000 crore to be contributed by state-run financial institutions." With funds more readily available, it expects a portion of stalled housing projects to resume construction, and this will feed into its forecasts for India's buildings sector growth in the short term.

Opportunities in the construction of affordable housing units will remain strong over the coming years, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) initiative. Introduced back in 2015, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide affordable housing to all urban poor by 2022, targeting more than 4,000 towns handpicked by the government.

To provide financial support to homebuyers, various complementary schemes, such as the credit-linked subsidy scheme, were introduced alongside Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "Though PMAY(U) is expected to boost growth of the residential buildings sector, we believe the government is unlikely to achieve its goal within the stated time frame due to the continued growth of India's urban population, which creates a greater demand for affordable housing, as well as delays in land acquisition and construction," it said.

It further said that the "PMAY(U)-related construction is expected to carry on beyond 2022, contributing to growth of the residential buildings sector in the short to medium term". On a separate note, there exists a considerable amount of unsold housing inventory, mostly medium to high-end luxury units in urban areas that will limit the growth potential of the high-end residential buildings sector, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

The Indian Navys decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of socia...

BJP leader slams UP Police for crime situation in Lucknow

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has blamed the negative approach of the police for the uncontrolled crime in the state capital. Kishores remarks come in the backdrop of a fish seller and a property dealer being killed here in the last two days.In a ...

'Tandav' is about India's present and past politics: writer Gaurav Solanki

For Article 15 co-writer Gaurav Solanki his upcoming project Tandav, a fictional story inspired by real life, came as an opportunity to delve deep into the past and present Indian politics. Featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the germ of t...

MP: 2 people dead, 6 critical after bus overturns in Katangi

Two people dead and six others were injured after a bus in which they were traveling in overturned near Katangi on Monday morning. The bus was en-route to Sagar from Jabalpur.More than 40 people in the bus sustained minor injuries in the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019